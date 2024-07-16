MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin’s Afternoon News’ Julia Fello caught up with Donald Trump Jr. at Fiserv Forum on Day Two of the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Downtown Milwaukee to gather his thoughts on the failed assassination attempt against his father just three days prior.

“My dad is doing great,” Trump Jr. told WTMJ while being rushed off by his security team. “Getting shot in the face probably changes things a bit. It’s different.”

He also detailed his thoughts on what he wants to see happen next following this scary ordeal.

“[I] hope that people also wake up about what is going on in our country, and I hope it motivates them for some actual change,” Donald Trump Jr. said.

Fello also had the chance to chat with former Associate Attorney General of the United States, Rudy Giuliani, to get his thoughts on how the security surrounding the Trump rally in Butler, Pennslyvania was so poorly secured.

