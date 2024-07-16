UPDATE at 7:45 p.m. CST on July 16, 2024: A 43-year-old man known around the area as ‘Jehovah,’ as multiple sources described to WTMJ, was shot and killed by police officers assigned to the area as part of RNC security adjustments shortly after 1 p.m. CST.

As detailed by Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman on Tuesday evening, 13 Columbus, Ohio police officers assigned to bicycle patrol were meeting to go over their assignment for the day when they saw the man, allegedly armed with a knife in each hand.

Chief Norman said the officers identified themselves and told him to drop his knives when he allegedly charged at another person. He was shot by several police officers and died as a result. No one else was hurt in the process and the investigation will stay in the Milwaukee area with authorities in Greenfield leading the process. They say two knives were recovered from the scene.

“This is a situation where somebody’s life was in immediate danger,” Chief Norman said. “These officers, who are not from this area, took it upon themselves to act to save someone’s life today.”

Increasingly throughout the press conference, community members and activists voiced their displeasure with the explanations and responses given by Chief Norman. When asked more specifically about what the officers from Columbus were doing in that area, Chief Norman said:

“There are a number of different areas connected to the particular RNC. These are areas of concern they were going to be responding to. This is just part of the practice in regard to our patrol areas.”

This was the last question Chief Norman answered before ending his press conference and returning to his vehicle. Soon after, some people began to chant “release the video.”

In the meantime, Milwaukee Police will review their RNC protocols and consider adjustments as they see fit.

This is a breaking news update. WTMJ’s initial breaking news report can be found below.

MILWAUKEE — One man is dead following a shooting at King Park involving a police officer from Columbus, Ohio; just outside of the security perimeter for the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened near N 14th St & W Vliet St, just west of Downtown Milwaukee & near the entrance of the Republican National Convention’s security zone.

This is the scene at the intersection of 14th and McKinley, near King Park. One person is dead after a shooting involving an officer from Columbus, Ohio. This is a developing story. pic.twitter.com/8jRTbzrFEt — Jack Graue (@JackgraueMKE) July 16, 2024

A large police presence, including officers on horseback, is blocking King Park. Witnesses told WTMJ that two individuals were involved in a fistfight, and that’s when police intervened. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner and the U.S. Secret Service are reportedly en route to the scene.

The Fraternal Order of Police Capitol Lodge #9 of Columbus posted the following statement on their Facebook page, confirming that members of the Columbus Division of Police were involved in a shooting on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 16

F.O.P. Lodge #9 President Brian Steel has been in contact with the Wisconsin State F.O.P. President Ryan Windroff. No officers have been injured.

Columbus, Ohio police officers, along with officers from multiple jurisdictions nationwide, are at the RNC to support Milwaukee police with security for the event.

Police presence at officer-involved shooting near RNC.

This is a breaking news story. Update(s) and/or follow-ups may be issued as further details are revealed.

2024 RNC COVERAGE FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

DECISION WISCONSIN LIVE BLOG: RNC 2024 Day 2 — Exclusives w/ Ramaswamy, Hovde, Jim Jordan & more + Security Checks Speed Up