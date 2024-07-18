MILWAUKEE – When RNC delegates attend sessions at Fiserv Forum, something is noticeably absent. There is hardly any Milwaukee Bucks signage anywhere. It’s as if the Republican National Convention is the home team.
It’s actually quite a unique asset the Bucks can offer to a potential customer. You want to rent out this space and make it yours? The Bucks can help you do that.
We noticed something missing at Fiserv Forum as the RNC rolls on. #WTMJatRNC @620wtmj pic.twitter.com/1JrPjGYpcH— Erik Bilstad (@erikbilstadWTMJ) July 17, 2024
To be fair, there is some signage that remains visible. WTMJ’s Greg Matzek went on a scavenger hunt to see how many logos he could find.
How many visible #Bucks logos are there around the upper level @FiservForum?— Greg Matzek (@gmatzek) July 17, 2024
Set your over/under then watch the video. Good luck!#WTMJatRNC pic.twitter.com/6XY0Ya6ED0
