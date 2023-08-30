MILWAUKEE — There are big changes coming to the slate for ESPN Wisconsin with hosts moving into new slots, national lineup updates and exclusive programming developments for listeners across the state.

At the core of this shift announced by our parent company — Good Karma Brands — on Wednesday morning, Scalzo & Brust co-host Greg Scalzo is moving into GKB’s Milwaukee Market Manager role. As a result, Scalzo & Brust will soon be replaced by a new program called Kyle, Brust & Nortman.

Former Wisconsin sharpshooter Ben Brust will now host in the 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. slot alongside former NFL & Wisconsin punter Brad Nortman and Kyle Wallace, a host and leader at our other sister station, 101.7 The Truth.

“I am honored and excited to take on the role of market manager with our GKB Milwaukee team,” Scalzo said. “We are excited to work together to serve Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin with quality, trusted content in news, sports, and talk while connecting fans with our partners and impacting the community.

“We are proud of the new content we will be creating on ESPN Wisconsin and the amazing things to come across all of our brands.”

🚨 NEW LINEUP 🚨



Starting on Monday, September 11th!



From 2p – 5p we will have @KWALL1224, @BenBrust and @BradNortmanisms on our NEW show "Kyle, Brust and Nortman!"



From 5p-6p we will have @espnhomer with "The Homer Hour" featuring @BBulaga and John Anderson! pic.twitter.com/FszJIJYnBp — ESPN Milwaukee (@ESPNMilwaukee) August 30, 2023

The updated daily lineup will go into effect on Sept. 11, 2023 with a new national ESPN radio show airing from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. hosted by Evan Cohen, Chris Candy and Michelle Smallmon. That will be followed by two pillars of ESPN Wisconsin’s programming — Jen, Gabe & Chewy from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and Wilde & Tausch from 9 a.m. to Noon.

Mike Greenberg’s national show will be broadcasted from Noon to 2 p.m. followed by the new show, Kyle, Brust, & Nortman, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. That will be followed by The Homer Hour — an hour-long program from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. hosted by 34-year Milwaukee radio veteran Steve “Homer” True with special guests including former Packers OL Bryan Bulaga, ESPN Packers reporter Rob Demovsky, ESPN Commentator John Anderson, Wilde and others.

ESPN Milwaukee’s Director of Content & WTMJ alumnus Bryan Dee said that “The new lineup includes a dynamic group of hosts with unique perspectives, all of whom possess a passion and expertise in Wisconsin sports.”

For all ESPN Wisconsin content, download the Wisconsin on Demand App or tune in via ESPN.com or ESPN App. You can also live stream video content on their YouTube channels. Keep up with each of the ESPN Wisconsin stations on social media: @ESPNMilwaukee, @ESPNMadison & @ESPNBeaverDam.

