MILWAUKEE — Another former first-round pick is joining the Milwaukee Bucks as The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that the No. 29 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, guard TyTy Washington Jr., has signed a two-way contract for the upcoming season.

Washington, a 6-foot-3 combo guard who spent one season at Kentucky, was selected by the Houston Rockets, who then traded him to Oklahoma City. He was later waived and went unclaimed, leading him to enter unrestricted free agency.

The 21-year-old was inefficient from the field in limited opportunities as a rookie. He shot just 36.3% from the field and 23.8% from deep, but only took 160 shots during the season and played a limited amount of time in this year’s Summer League for Houston.

Guard depth has been at the center of discussions surrounding the Milwaukee Bucks since their offseason unfolded and two key ball-handlers — Jevon Carter and Joe Ingles — departed the team for more lucrative contracts. Starter Jrue Holiday is the only true point guard on the roster currently with combo guard Grayson Allen left to full much of that responsibility.

By adding Washington to the roster, Milwaukee will offer a developmental track that could easily lead to regular season playing time on the main roster should injuries impact the team’s guard rotation. Furthermore, if Washington shows enough in the G League and practices, he could end up having his deal converted to a standard NBA contract.

In college, Washington was a key contributor for Kentucky, averaging 12.5 points, 3.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. His shooting splits were far more forgiving than his rookie line at 45.1% from the field, 35% from deep and 75% from the charity stripe. When at his best, Washington is a savvy ball handler and tricky dribbler who shoots, drives and capitalized on a silky floater.

He even scored 53 points with 10 rebounds in a G League game versus the Stockton Kings in January. Should he reach more of the potential he showcased in spurts with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers and Wildcats, Washington could be one of the top steals of the offseason for the Milwaukee Bucks.

