KENOSHA — TMZ is reporting that Jay-Z’s Team Roc has hired lawyer Alex Spiro to represent Jermelle English Jr. and his family. English Jr. was involved in a viral altercation with police leading to what he and Team Roc believe to be bogus charges.

The incident took place on July 21 at the restaurant on 75th Street in Kenosha. A criminal complaint states that officers responded to the area for a rollover crash where a Black man and Black woman with a baby left the scene.

English Jr. was approached in the restaurant and arrested by Kenosha police searching for the suspects, while the individuals responsible were located inside the bathroom. Officers attempted to stop English Jr. from leaving by restraining him, putting his hands behind his back, and “delivering several strong side hand and forearm strikes to ensure compliance.”

A viral video of the incident has sparked outrage from local advocacy groups.

English Jr. is still facing charges of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct; Billboard reports Team Roc hopes to get all charges dropped and possibly sue Kenosha police.

The department says in a statement they are internally reviewing the case.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: WTMJ highlights International Overdose Awareness Day