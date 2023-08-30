BROOFIELD, Wis. — A person was shot and killed near Apple Tree Ln. and Pepper Ln. in Brookfield on Wednesday.

The suspect, a 35-year-old man from Menomonee Falls, was found dead by self-inflicted injuries.

TMJ4 News reports that Brookfield Police Department officers and fire crews responded to a home around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday 08/30/23. Officers found a victim with gunshot wounds. Despite lifesaving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was immediately identified and officers began a search. Around 5:30 p.m., officers found the suspect dead of self-inflicted injuries.

Police say the victim and suspect knew each other and there is no ongoing threat to the community.