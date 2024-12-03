MILWAUKEE— It’s an endowment that will provide the largest impact.

On Tuesday, the Milwaukee Art Museum announced that it received an anonymous endowment of $3.5 million dollars. In exchange for the the endowment, the donor asked the museum to allow children 12 and under to be admitted for free in perpetuity.

Amy Kirschke, the “Barbara Brown Lee” Chief Learning & Engagement Officer of the museum says she is still trying to process such a generous endowment.

“I’ve been at the museum for more than 20 years and I have seen the profound impact the museum has on kids and their confidence, relationship building, let alone their creativity and curiosity,” said Kirschke. “I’m still speechless about the gift and I’m really inspired that the anonymous donor decided to give based off of their experience visiting the museum as a child.”

Kirschke says the endowment leads the way for more investment in youth learning programs.

“Kids will have a chance to take part in our Kohl’s Art Studio program on Saturdays and Sundays where they can come in and work on their own art projects,” said Kirschke. “This is such a transformative gift. If kids come often, they can become mini museum ambassadors to older adults and show them the wonders of what the art museum has to offer.”

The new admission rules are enacted as for Tuesday, December 3rd.