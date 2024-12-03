RACINE, Wis. — A monthslong investigation into a potential sex offender in the Village of Union Grove eventually landed a 25-year-old man behind bars. He is facing three counts of Possession of Child Pornography, which have been submitted to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit began its investigation into 25-year-old Anthony D. Giorno in September 2024 following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Following months of investigating, authorities received and executed a search warrant for the suspect’s home on December 2, 2024. In addition to other law enforcement, a computer analyst and K9 Stella, who is trained to find electronic storage devices like hard drives, searched the residence.

PREVIOUS: Child porn found in Racine home of man already under investigation for sexually assaulting a minor

They found multiple electronic devices containing what authorities referred to as Child Sexual Abuse Material a.k.a. CSAM. The suspect also allegedly admitted to his crimes.

The Union Grove man is now being held at the Racine County Jail with bail set at $150,000 for three counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

“The ICAC Unit once again demonstrated the critical role they play in protecting the innocence of children,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said. “Although there seems to be an endless supply of these perverts, the Sheriff’s Office will never cease in our mission of putting pedophiles behind bars.”

