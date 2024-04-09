BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Police are investigating what appears to be a case of ‘swatting’ at Brookfield Elementary School, where a bomb threat was initially reported shortly after Noon on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

As confirmed by Brookfield Alderman Mike Hallquist (District No. 4) via Facebook, City of Brookfield Police (CBPD) investigators received information that led them to believe this bomb threat was false. Nonetheless, they erred on the side of caution and evacuated the school to scan for signs of danger.

Milwaukee Police bomb squads and K9s were sent to the school, which was searched thoroughly. Students were taken offsite as the search took place while Brookfield school leaders formulated their reunification plan, in case they needed it. Brookfield Rd was closed to the public during this process.

By 2:00 p.m. CST, Brookfield Elementary School was officially deemed safe. Students and school staff returned to Brookfield Elementary. Ultimately, dismissal resumed on a normal schedule.

Brookfield Police are still investigating the source of this threat and say they will pursue criminal charges after the suspect is identified.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Foot pursuit leads to deadly police shooting in Waukesha