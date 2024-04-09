MILWAUKEE — Greg Matzek (620 WTMJ) & Gabe Neitzel (94.5 ESPN) are teaming up in the fight against childhood cancer! Greg and Gabe are playing in the MACC Fund’s Ringer event, which is a 100 Holes-of-Golf marathon taking place on April 25th, 2024.

WKTI 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, Newsradio 620 WTMJ and Palermo’s Pizza are giving away a year’s supply of frozen pizzas (24 free pizza coupons), a pizza oven and a Palermo’s prize pack to (3) grand prize winners on Thursday, April 25, 2024. Fans may enter by donating to Greg Matzek & Gabe Neitzel’s fundraiser for Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer Inc. between Monday, April 8, 2024, beginning at 7 AM CST and Wednesday, April 24, 2024, ending at 11:59 PM CST.

Donations between $25.00 and $49.99 will grant those individuals one (1) entry into the drawing for the grand prizes. Donations of $50.00 or more will grant those individuals three (3) entries into the drawing for the grand prizes. Individuals may donate by clicking the link: https://www.justgiving.com/page/greg-matzek-gabe-neitzel, texting “GOLF” to the WTMJ Talk & Text Line, (855) 616-1620, or texting “RINGER” to the ESPN Milwaukee Talk & Text Line, 1-800-990-3776.

There will be a total of three (3) grand prize winners in the contest the contest. Grand prize winners will be randomly selected from the pool of overall entrants. Individuals cannot win twice. The total ARV of the Grand Prizes is $375.00.

