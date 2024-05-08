MADISON – The administrations of UW-Madison and UW-Milwaukee both released statements Wednesday updating their respective campus communities on the status of the pro-Palestine student encampments. Both encampments currently remain standing.

Campus leaders at UW-Madison said they were “disappointed” that student organizers walked out of a meeting with administrators negotiating a resolution to the protestors’ demands. They are optimistic that a meeting will happen on Thursday despite this breakdown in talks.

“It remains campus administration’s goal to end the illegal encampment,” the statement said, calling it an “increasing safety concern.”

The UW-Madison administration continues to say that the demands of the protestors are incompatible with state law and the way the university is governed, rejecting a call for the chancellor to sign investment principles proposed by organizers.

At UW-Milwaukee, Chancellor Mark Mone released a statement addressing recent developments at his campus.

Mone said that the university has excercised “the widest possible amount of patience and restraint while the protesters exercise their free speech rights.”

Mone said that the encampment must end, and said that if it is not closed down voluntarily than the university will take action to do so on its own, a step that has not occurred on the UW-Milwaukee campus. Mone also said campus police are prepared to act if there is an immediate safety concern or an emergency, but did not give a date on when the university would move against the encampment.

Similar to what’s happening at UW-Madison, Mone highlighted the impasse between protestors and the administration.

“However, they have remained steadfast about not leaving their encampment until all of their demands are met, including those that are legally impossible for UWM to meet. Therein lies the conundrum,” he said.

Mone also confirmed that the UWM Foundation has “no direct investments in weapons manufacturers or with Middle East governments,” although there are mutual funds the foundation holds that may have them as part of their portfolio.

Both universities said their main goal is for the protestors to abide by the law while they engage with them.

Student protest leaders at UW-Milwaukee told WTMJ they will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

