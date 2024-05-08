MILWAUKEE — Nearly 300 full-time equivalent (FTE) positions could be slashed at Milwaukee Public Schools for the 2024-25 school year to balance their budget, as discussed during last night’s committee on strategic planning and budget meeting.

These staffing cuts would come despite the closely-contested $252 million referendum passed during April’s Spring primary. The 2024-25 budget proposal runs just short of $1.5 billion, as reported by our news partners at TMJ4. However, MPS officials clarified that it would still face a $60 million budget discrepancy for next year.

Under the current MPS proposal, 248 non-school-funded roles would be eliminated with an additional 40 in-school-funded roles also being cut for a total of 288 FTE positions being removed from Milwaukee Public Schools.

Are you interested in reading Milwaukee Public Schools’ 2024–25 Proposed Budget? Click here.

The next public comment session for the Milwaukee Public Schools budget will be held at 5:30 p.m. CST on Tuesday, May 14.

