GLENDALE, Wis. — A 23-year-old male police officer, formerly of the Glendale Police Department, has been fired following the announcement that he is facing seven charges related to the possession of child pornography out of Waukesha County.

*Please note that the following breaking news article could be triggering for victims of sexual abuse or predatory acts toward children.*

As confirmed by Glendale Police Chief Mark Ferguson through our news partners at TMJ4, Jonathan W. Angle was charged with seven counts related to the possession of child pornography in Waukesha County. He posted his $5,000 bail in the wake of a July 31 arrested by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office.

The criminal complaint alleges that Angle uploaded an image which appeared to depict child pornography on the social media forum website Reddit under the username Rickyslick698. Six separate images of child pornography were located on Angle’s personal cell phone, TMJ4 reported based on the criminal complaint.

Investigators searched the data embedded within the post to track his IP address, which confirmed the post came from Angle’s Pewaukee home. His personal email address also matched those same three numbers used at the end of his Reddit username (698), the complaint stated.

Angle allegedly told authorities that he has a porn addiction, which included an interest in “rape videos” and occasional links to child pornography. He also told authorities that he would chat online with girls who claimed to be 16, and that he would click off any child pornography pages quickly, deleting his browser history immediately after.

Officials say that Angle was fired from his role on the same day of his arrest. He began his journey with the Glendale Police Department in April 2022 and was hired as a police officer in August 2022. TMJ4 reports that his disciplinary records were clean leading up to this arrest.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

