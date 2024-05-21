MADISON, Wis. — The cicadas have officially arrived in Wisconsin, and have been confirmed by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

A resident of Lake Geneva sent photos of newly emerged cicadas taken on Friday, May 17. The DNR confirmed that these insects are Brood XIII cicadas.

The 17-year Brood XIII is the only one known to emerge in Wisconsin, and localized mostly to the southernmost counties of the state.

When the cicadas emerge, they do it in large quantities and are mostly identified by their distinctive sound as they mate. They remain active for four to six weeks after emerging, sucking plant fluids from deciduous plants and shrubs. This feeding generally does not injure mature plants that are otherwise healthy.

After the cicadas mate, they shed their skins. The insects do not bite or sting; in fact, many people cook and eat cicadas; some even call them “tree shrimp.”

The insects will keep emerging in southern Wisconsin into June, but then won’t re-emerge in the state until 2041. Individuals who spot cicadas on their property or public lands are encouraged to report the sighting on the Cicada Safari app to help track the co-emergence of Broods XIII and XIX.