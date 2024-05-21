MADISON – A dog bite at the Madison Goodwill left one person injured on Saturday.

A customer was bit while trying to pet another customer’s dog, WISC-TV reported. The pet was not on a leash at the time.

During Tuesday’s edition of WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News, Vince Vitrano questioned the need to bring a pet to a retail store.

“When did we start bringing the dogs into the stores with us?” Vitrano asked. Dogs seem to be more universally accepted in shops now more than ever before, he observed. “What changed?”

It was not known if the dog was a support or service animal.

“I have zero problem with someone using a service animal,” Vitrano said. “But why is it on me (or others who fear dogs) to shelve anxiety because someone wanted to bring their dog to the store?”

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: