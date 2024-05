SULLIVAN, Wis. — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Dodge and Jefferson counties until 1:30pm.

The warning also impacts Southeastern Columbia County and Eastern Dane County.

At 12:43 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Stoughton, moving northeast at 35 mph.

The biggest hazard is 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail, with the impacts for hail damage to vehicles expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.