MILWAUKEE — In the wake of Former President Donald Trump’s third indictment — this time, by a federal grand jury over attempts to overturn the 2020 Presidential election — WTMJ N.O.W. co-hosts Steve Scaffidi and Sandy Maxx held an impromptu session of their ‘Political Power Hour’ segment in which Republican strategist Bill McCoshen and Democratic strategist Joe Zepecki break down pressing political topics.
You can watch a live, video version of their conversation here in your browser or by clicking here to visit WTMJ’s YouTube channel.
The group discussed a wide range of topics including how this will impact Trump’s candidacy in the 2024 election, the historic implications of this indictment, comments from former Vice President Mike Pence, whether Trump will appear in Republican presidential primary debates, and more.
