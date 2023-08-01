MILWAUKEE — On the precipice of the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline, the Milwaukee Brewers bolstered their bullpen by trading for Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Andrew Chafin — a left-handed veteran on an expiring deal.

The trade was first reported by MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic via Twitter. In the time since, longtime Arizona sports insider John Gambadoro took to Twitter, reporting that Peter Strezlecki will be sent back to the Diamondbacks.

RELATED: Brewers trade for Mark Canha

Chafin has a club option worth $7.25 million for the 2024 MLB season. That option includes a buyout worth $750,000. He has appeared in just five games for the Diamondbacks this season.

Andrew Chafin's 2023 stats 👇

W: 2

L: 3

ERA: 4.19

G: 43

SV: 8

SO: 49 https://t.co/n9Rt27rgMC — ESPN Milwaukee (@ESPNMilwaukee) August 1, 2023

OP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Milwaukee robbery suspects chased, arrested as police recover $10,000 haul