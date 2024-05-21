Comedian Brad Williams’ dwarfism is not only the basis for much of his comedy, but also what inspired him at an early age to be funny about his condition. “My dad taught me from a very young age that I would be made fun of and would be bullied, so what he would do is write comebacks for me for when I would be bullied,” Williams told Wisconsin’s Morning News. Those comebacks were witty to say the least, often humorous, and it set Williams up to get folks laughing with him, instead of at him.

His act is not without controversy. He uses some politically incorrect language as he refers to himself and his condition. He says he’s largely well received by others in the community. “When I started doing comedy there were a lot of little people that were upset at me. They thought I was kind of exploiting myself, but then once people see the comedy they go, ‘oh, that’s what he’s doing.’ “

Williams set to perform two live shows at the Pabst Theater on May 31st. He promises to be available before his first show for pictures and autographs, and after his final show for the same. “All I’m saying is all the handicapped spaces will be taken at the Pabst Theater.”