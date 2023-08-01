MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man was shot and killed Monday afternoon while mowing his lawn on the city’s north side.

53-year-old William “Bill” Czarnecki was outside mowing his yard at 28th and Villard around 12:45pm. That’s when police say a person drove by and shot him, where Czarnecki died from his injuries.

His family tells TMJ4 News they first learned of Bill’s death over Facebook. He had reportedly just moved back to Milwaukee a few weeks ago, and was looking forward to welcoming his daughter to visit this weekend.

Czarnecki’s death was the second by gun violence in the city Monday. A 34-year-old was shot and killed near 32nd and Cameron around 8:45am.

No suspects have been arrested in either homicide.

