MIAMI – Brewers manager Pat Murphy was still smiling Tuesday thinking about outfielder Christian Yelich’s steal of home during Monday night’s loss to the Marlins.

“It was awesome,” Pat Murphy told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “It’s special when you can make an instinctive play like that and also have the guts to do it.”

🚨 CHRISTIAN YELICH STEALS HOME 🚨 pic.twitter.com/0682X3EZpR — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 21, 2024

During the sixth inning, Yelich charged toward the plate as catcher Nick Fortes slowly tossed the ball back to pitcher Ryan Weathers. By the time Weathers fired the ball back home, it was too late. Yelich had stolen home.

Even if the outfielder had been thrown out at the plate, Murphy would’ve been ok with the decision to go for it.

“You guys know who we lost from last year,” Murphy told WTMJ’s Vince Vitrano & Erik Bilstad. “No Corbin Burnes, no Brandon Woodruff, no Wade Miley. We’ve had a number of other injuries. When you lose all of those players, you’ve got to play with some freedom and Yelich is doing that. That’s how you play the game.”

