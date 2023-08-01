The continuing renovations of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino took another step forward Tuesday, with the official unveiling of the “Rock & Brews” Restaurant headed by rock legends Gene Simmons and Paul Stanely from “KISS”.

The restaurant will be the 23rd under the banner for Simmons and Stanley, described as a “concept that creates a memorable dining and entertainment experience for guests by seamlessly blending its rock ‘n roll roots with a menu of elevated, American food and an unrivaled selection of craft and international beers.”

Stanley tells WTMJ that it’s the kind of place he would take his family to, which he says is his gauge for what makes for good business.

“I’ve always believed that if you please yourself, you’re pleasing other people.” Stanley told me. “Rock & Brews is ultimately the kind of place I would want to come, and if it’s the kind of place I would want to come to then it’s the place that you’re going to want to come to because basically people are all the same.”

“You will come here that first time, and you’re gonna walk away with new friends” Simmons added. “New friends that you’re going to keep seeing…even once you leave here.”

“Potawatomi Tribe has been a proud part of bringing entertainment to the Milwaukee community for 32 years. Together, we look forward to continuing to be a part of this unique entertainment destination in Milwaukee,” stated Forest County Potawatomi Community Chairman James A. Crawford. “We look forward to building and growing our business and entertainment relationship with Paul and Gene and look forward to their End of Tour concert in Crandon on Sept. 1.”

The restaurant is the latest portion of Potawatomi’s 190 million dollar renovation plans, which includes four new gaming areas, a 15 million dollar VIP room, and the expected unveiling of the full sportsbook to be located in the old Northern Lights Dream Theater. Some mobile sports betting kiosks are located in the Rock & Brews facility for guests to utilize.