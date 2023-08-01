MILWAUKEE — Four vehicles including a Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus, a Milwaukee Police Department motorcycle and two other cars were involved in a major crash near the intersection of W North Ave & N 35th St late on Tuesday morning.

According early findings from a Milwaukee Police Department investigation, the crash occurred around 11:22 a.m. on Tuesday, August 1. Authorities have reason to believe one of the cars ran a red light, crashing into a second car.

The vehicle that ran the red light is accused of colliding with the MCTS bus, while the vehicle which was struck collided with the police motorcycle.

So far, three people were confirmed to be transported to an area hospital for medical evaluation — the MPD motorcycle officer, Milwaukee Public Transit bus driver and a senior bus passenger. No further details on their current condition have been revealed.

Milwaukee police say the responsible driver, a 38-year-old man, tried to flee the scene on-foot, but was brought back into custody soon after.

Criminal charges will be forwarded to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, where a determination on potential charges will be finalized and submitted.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

