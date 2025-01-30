UPDATE 1/30/25 at 1:45pm – Milwaukee Police say Edwards has been located and is safe.

MILWAUKEE – Police are searching for critically missing Elma Edwards.

The 83-year-old Black female was last seen near North 70th Street and West Courtland Avenue on the city’s north side Wednesday, January 29th, at approximately 8:00AM.

Edwards is 5’03”, 150lbs, black hair, brown eyes, and a thin build, She was last seen wearing a dark jacket with fur hood liner over a red robe.

Anyone with information regarding Edwards’s whereabouts should call the Milwaukee Police District Seven Station at 414-935-7272.