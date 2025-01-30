MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee’s American League Hockey team has a fever. And it appears the only solution is a temporary rebrand.

On February 25th and 28th, the Milwaukee Admirals will transform into the Milwaukee Cowbells, as part of a promotion which will include an attempt at a World Record for the most cowbells simultaneously rung. The current record was set during a Mississippi State football game in 2003.

The new name is part of a week-long rebrand for the team, which has done so multiple times in the past. (I still have a Milwaukee Fish Fry tshirt from 2022).

A front and back look at the uniforms the Milwaukee “Cowbells” will wear during two games at Panther Arena February 25th and 28th. Image Credit: Milwaukee Admirals

Also expected to partake in the festivities: former Saturday Night Live cast member Chris Kattan. The now actor and comedian was notably a part of the famous 2000 skit, playing Blue Oyster Cult guitarist Buck Dharma during a recording of “Don’t Fear The Reaper”. The Admirals say Kattan will be at the February 25th game against Lehigh Valley to sign autographs and take pictures with fans, and also serve as one of the judges for the “Best Cowbell” competition.

In an effort to facilitate the World Record attempt, the first 6,000 fans to the game on February 28th will receive a free cowbell.

