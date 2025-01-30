SLINGER – A magical run continues for a local high school football coach.

Months after leading the Slinger High School football team to its first state championship in 25 years, coach Bill Jacklin has been named the NFL’s Don Shula National High School Coach of the Year.

“It’s very humbling,” Jacklin told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Thursday. “It’s a group effort. I’m surrounded by great people. When you surround yourself with great coaches and players, positive things happen.”

Jacklin was nominated by the Green Bay Packers for the award. The NFL is sending him to the Pro Bowl and the Super Bowl. The coach’s son, Chase (a senior on the high school team), is going with with him.

“(Chase) was there with me through everything,” he explained. “With my dad, and mom, and (his mother) Brenda (passing away).”

The Slinger community rallied around the Jacklin family after the head coach’s wife, mother, and father all passed away within a short amount of time. The community support grew as the Owls’ magical season culminated with a D2 State Title.

Jacklin, born and raised in Slinger, described the Slinger community as “amazing.”

“I won’t forget it,” he said. “I am never retiring. I love it.”

