KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha Police need help finding a missing 18 year old. Kayla Rose Sobczak was last seen leaving 6017 12th Avenue in Kenosha around 11pm on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

She was last seen wearing a black windbreaker/sweatshirt and dark/black pants. She reportedly was picked up by an unknown man possibly in a charcoal gray sedan. It’s unknown where she was heading.

Missing teenager Kayla Sobczak. Image courtesy of the Kenosha Police Department.

Sobczak is described as mixed race, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighing 175 lbs. She is known to have a history of mental health disorder(s)/episode(s), drug abuse/addiction, and prostitution. She has been known to frequently visit Racine and Waukegan, Illinois.

Anyone with information should contact the Kenosha Police Department – Investigations Bureau at (262) 605-5203.