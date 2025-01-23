OAK CREEK, Wis — The Oak Creek Plan Commission will be discussing rezoning for the anticipated opening of a Buc-ee’s travel center at the southwest corner of I-94 and Elm Road.

The proposed site would include a 73,370 sq. ft. convenience store/fueling plaza along with 120 gas pumps, including ethanol-free, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) and EV charging.

“We are thrilled to welcome Buc-ee’s to Oak Creek, as they choose our growing city for their first-completed store in Wisconsin along the critical I-94 corridor,” said Mayor Dan Bukiewicz. “This exciting development not only strengthens our position as a key hub for travelers but also brings new opportunities for local businesses and residents. We look forward to seeing the positive impact Buc-ee’s will have on our community.”

Buc-ee’s is known for its massive convenience stores and iconic offerings. Stan Beard, Jr., Buc-ee’s Director of Real Estate and Development shared, “Buc-ee’s is excited to have the opportunity of adding Oak Creek to our expansion into Wisconsin. We have plan submittals, commission approvals and final city council decisions to be made before we can put a shovel in the ground, and that process officially begins with the January 28 Plan Commission meeting. The folks of Oak Creek have been a pleasure to work with, and we look forward to partnering with them for many years to come.”

Oak Creek will host two public hearings for feedback, with the first expected February 17 and the second hearing is tentatively scheduled for March 18. This is the same night the Oak Creek Common Council will consider a Future Land Use Map amendment and a rezone. The Common Council anticipates a vote on those items that evening.

The store’s anticipated opening is in early 2027, where it’s expected be the first Buc-ee’s to be built in the state.