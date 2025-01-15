Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

Lac du Flambeau: Residents uneasy as tribe readies barricades along the road.

The signs, or rather barricades, point to an unpleasant development in the longstanding dispute between residents in the town of Lac du Flambeau and the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. Two years ago this month, tribal officials blocked four roads after negotiations failed between the tribe, the town of Lac du Flambeau and title companies over expired easements on the routes that cross tribal lands. While the tribe reopened the roads weeks later, it’s been granting access in exchange for monthly payments that town leaders say they can no longer afford. In an October 18th letter, Lac du Flambeau Tribal President John Johnson Sr. gave the town until Jan. 16 to pay outstanding fees to the tribe, saying “failure to pay will result in restricted access over the four roads.” With the deadline approaching, homeowners fear they’ll once again face restricted access to their properties. The reappearance of barricades has been unsettling for more than 70 homeowners who rely on the roads to reach their properties within the tribe’s reservation. A WPR report said that in December, the tribe invited the town to meet with the tribal council without attorneys present to “foster positive and constructive dialogue.” The town’s legal council advised board members not to meet with the tribal council “due to the sensitive nature of the pending litigation involving the Town.” The talks seem to have hit a …wait for it…roadblock. Full Story

Madison: New pro women’s volleyball team coming to Madison.

Serve, set, spike! Women’s volleyball is a big deal in Madison where the Badger women’s team has won a national championship as well as nine Big 10 championships. Last week women’s volleyball went to the next level as a new professional volleyball league, LOVB Pro, launched its inaugural season. The new league has six teams, including a Madison team with decorated players like star Badger alumni Sarah Franklin and Lauren Carlini. The LOVB (pronounced “love”), or League One Volleyball, professional season will run 14 weeks, from January through April. LOVB Madison is made up of decorated athletes from Sun Prairie to Brazil. In an interview with WPR, head coach Matt Fuerbringer said, “We have Olympians. We have all-time Wisconsin greats.” Madison LOVB hopes to draw on an already strong Badger fanbase. “Just really looking forward honestly to playing in the Field House again and being in front of all those Badger fans,” said Carlini, a setter who won 2014 Big Ten Player of the Year during her time with the Badgers, and recently became a 2024 Olympic silver medalist. Madison LOVB will play head-to-head games during the week as well as weekend matches. fans can buy tickets online Tickets start at $15 plus fees. Remember, you can hear Badger Women’s Volleyball right there on WTMJ. Full Story

Cleveland: After a resident’s concerning water test, village looking for a cause.

Imagine turning on your faucet and instead of clean, clear water you saw brown water that stunk. That’s what’s been happening to Scott Eckelaert, a resident of the Village of Cleveland. For at least seven years, Eckelaert has reported sporadic bouts of brown, fishy coming out of his faucets. Officials have repeatedly reassured him that, while the water may look off-putting, it is safe. Based on recent tests conducted on tap water from his home and water from a village hydrant show that might not be the case. In November, the Public Investigator team at the Journal Sentinel submitted samples of both clear and brown water from Eckelaert’s kitchen faucet to a certified lab in Wisconsin. The tests revealed his water contained unsafe levels of manganese and arsenic, with arsenic exceeding state and federal standards, and manganese surpassing the EPA’s lifetime health advisory level. The village then tested water samples from two wells and eight hydrants. Both the wells and seven of the hydrants tested in the normal range. The eighth hydrant showed double the safe level of arsenic and slightly elevated levels of manganese, according to the Department of Natural Resources. Manganese can turn water brown. Water quality experts said there isn’t enough evidence to assess the potential public safety risk. More tests are needed to understand the scope of the issue, they said. Full Story