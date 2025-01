BATAVIA, Ill. — ALDI is voluntarily recalling frozen taquitos sold across 31 states, including Wisconsin. The “Casa Mamita Chicken and Cheese Taquitos” may contain metal.

The recall impacts packages with a best-buy date of either July 3 or September 25, 2025 and come in the 20 oz. box.

ALDI officials recommend consumer either throw the product away immediately or return it to the store for a full refund.