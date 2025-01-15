SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Emergency communication services have been restored in Sheboygan County.

Sheboygan County Emergency Management confirmed that early Tuesday afternoon, a fiber optic line was cut in southeast Wisconsin that impacted access to and use of all administrative phone lines coming into the 911 dispatch center. Officials say that several cell towers were also impacted that limited some ability to call 911 on a cell phone from the general public.

The county sent a mass notification to the citizens as well as posted to their social media platforms about the outage and provided an alternate phone number to call in the event they could not get through via 911.

Technicians worked overnight to make the repairs after other staff AT&T brought a mobile cell tower into Sheboygan to enhance cell coverage until the restoration was complete.

The outages come one day after 6 counties were impacted by a similar action in central Wisconsin impacted emergency phone services and police phone lines near the Madison area. Those services have also been restored.