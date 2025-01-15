CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — Molson Coors has seemingly rejected the Leinenkugel family’s attempt to enter a negotiation to bid on their beloved Chippewa Falls brewery in the wake of the news that this location would be closed by the multinational brewing company.

According to a statement obtained exclusively by WTMJ, Jake and Dick Leinenkugel attempted to enter negotiations to put a bid in on the Chippewa Falls brewery by submitting a request to enter a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA). Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley rejected the NDA request on Jan. 6, telling the family he remains “fully committed to the Leinenkugel’s brand.”

The Leinenkugels told WTMJ they followed up on Jan. 8, offering to enter conversations without an NDA. They emphasized that their efforts are not based entirely on business interests but more so on preserving the sixth-generation brewery and its 157+ year history. As of Jan. 15, they say their requests to enter further negotiations have not been responded to.

“Despite this, we remain optimistic that Molson Coors’ leadership will reconsider our proposal and engage in meaningful discussions about safeguarding this important part of our heritage,” the Leinenkugels’ statement read. “The Chippewa Falls brewery is more than a facility—it is a symbol of our legacy, a source of pride for our community, and a key part of what makes Leinenkugel’s unique. We continue to hope for a resolution that honors our history and secures the future of brewing in Chippewa Falls.”

The last day of brewing at the Leinenkugel Brewery is this Friday, Jan. 17. It’s expected that the closure will leave at least 56 employees without jobs with others expected to relocate to other Molson Coors facilities in the state or beyond.

Leinenkugel’s Chippewa Falls brewery is a community staple, tourist destination, economic hub and cultural landmark for many locals and their families, who grew up with the brewery in their neighborhood. You can read the full statement in the document below.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued as further details are revealed.