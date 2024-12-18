MADISON, Wis. — More details emerge after a school shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison leaves 3 dead and 6 others injured on December 16.

The Dane County Medical Examiner released the names of the two people who died at the school: 14-year-old Rubi Vergara of Madison and 42-year-old Erin West of Deforest, who was a substitute teacher. Autopsies for both indicated that they died from “homicidal firearm related trauma”.

The shooter was identified as 15-year-old Natalie “Samantha” Rupnow, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Madison Police say she was a freshman at the school.

Two students were also taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and their current conditions remained the same based on a police briefing on December 17. Additionally, a teacher and 3 other students were treated for injuries, two of whom were later released from the hospital.

The investigation showed that the shooting happened inside a study hall classroom with mixed grade students on the 2nd floor of the school. One person outside the classroom was also injured after a bullet entered an adjacent room. A second-grade teacher called 911 at 10:57am on December 16, with police entering the building by 11am.

Two guns were recovered at the school, but only a handgun was used during the shooting.

Police did search Rupnow’s home, which included using forced entry using an “explosive breeching” technique when no one responded at the door. Rupnow’s parents are cooperating with the investigation.

Law enforcement says their primary focus now is investigating the motive for Rupnow’s actions, including reviewing her social media activity, relationships with other students and her family, and her behavior prior to and during the shooting. They are also verifying the authenticity of a document that is circulating online can be attributed to the shooter.

If you have any information or have had contact with Rupnow in the time leading up to December 16, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at p3tips.com or by calling 608-266-6014.