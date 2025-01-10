Local musicians Isaac Marquardt and Connor Erickson make up part of the Milwaukee band Barely Civil. Their album, “I’d Say I’m Not Fine”, was recently chosen by Piet Levy of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel as Milwaukee’s 2024 Album of the Year.

‘Barely Civil has made the finest Milwaukee album of the year, and one of the finest albums to come from anywhere in 2024’, Levy wrote in his recent story on 20 of Milwaukee’s favorite bands.

Marquardt and Erickson sat down with Scaffidiology Podcast host Steve Scaffidi for a ride through the life and sounds of local musicians, who found themselves recently on a wild, West Coast tour.