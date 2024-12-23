WAUKESHA, Wis. — The man accused of murdering and hiding the corpse of the man at the top of his hit list pleads not guilty in a Waukesha courtroom.

62-year-old Kevin Lychwick of Waukesha entered the plea in court on Monday. He’s charged with felony 1st degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. Bond remains set at $5,000,000.

Waukesha Police arrested Lychwich on December 6 in connection to a body found at the end of October. 56-year-old Carlos Maldonado’s remains were found wrapped in a tarp in a heavily wooded area near Frame Park in Waukesha on October 30. His family first reported him missing back in mid-April, and the Waukesha County Medical Examiner confirmed Maldonado died from gunshot wounds.

The heavily wooded area where Maldonado was found is not far from the apartment complex where he and Lychwick both lived. Police were led to Lychwick after being tagged as a “person of interest” and multiple search warrants of his property and car. The investigation found that a gun retrieved from Lychwick’s car had rounds that matched the ones found in Maldonado’s remains.

Law enforcement also found that Lychwick also had a “hit list”. “We believe that he had information that he had grievances with others. Fortunately those others were not local, meaning specifically in the city of Waukesha,” Baumann said. “Mr. Maldonado was number one on his hit list, and that’s well documented in the information we found in the search warrant”.

It’s unclear what the relationship was between the men, or a motive for the murder.

Lychwick is due back in court on February 7.