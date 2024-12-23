VIROQUA, Wis. – A La Farge man is out on bond after being arrested for harassing the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center.

51-year-old Jacob Tomas Sell was arrested December 19 around 6:30am after a series of “harassing, intimidating, and profane” telephone calls over several days to the Communications Center. The Sheriff’s office says it culminated Thursday morning “when Sell came to the Sheriff’s Office disrupting communications and operations while staff were busy serving the community during a winter storm”.

Sell was booked into the Vernon County Detention Center for unlawful use of telephone, disorderly conduct, and harassment. He posted a $1,000 signature bondm and cannot have contact with the Village of La Farge Police Department or village employees except for emergencies or by mail.

He’s due in court on January 8. Charges are pending.