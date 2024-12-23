MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man is in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase in 2 counties. 31-year-old Isaiah Usher potentially faces multiple charges, including fleeing an officer.

The incident started around 8:30am on December 22 when a Dodge County Sheriff‘s deputy noticed a vehicle on S. Madison Street in Beaver Dam without the proper registration plate on both the front and rear sides. When the deputy tried to get closer, the car sped off onto US Highway 151 at speeds over 100 miles per hour.

The deputy did chase the vehicle for about 16 miles when they got assistance from the Columbia County and Dane County Sheriff‘s offices. A Columbia police officer eventually used a tire deflation device that forced the car’s right front tire to deflate.

The car eventually came to a stop near US Highway 151 and County Highway V in Dane County, where Usher was arrested. Police found he had 3 outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions upon his arrest.

Charges are being referred to the Dodge County District Attorney.