MILWAUKEE — Hazmat crews responded to the Milwaukee County Safety Building for reports of a suspicious white powder being discovered on Monday afternoon.

According to our news partners at TMJ4, the hazmat situation unfolded when a Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office team member discovered the white powder while searching through mail in an isolated section of the office.

Authorities were contacted soon after that discovery and Milwaukee Fire Department crews, including hazmat specialists, responded to the scene to investigate. As of 4:25 p.m. CST on Dec. 23, it remains unclear who sent the mail or what the substance was.

However, the District Attorney’s Office told TMJ4 that no one has been harmed in this process and that their team is safe.

Milwaukee Fire and Hazmat crews remain on the scene.

This is a developing story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.