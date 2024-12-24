Stories you might have missed from around the North Pole.

Appat Island: North Pole to annex island granting citizenship to all residents.

It’s been a long, cold wait, but after centuries of feeling like self-described misfits, the residents of Appat Island will finally have a home. Despite having been thought to be uninhabited, the island is home to a small and unique tribe that has been fighting for acceptance from the North Pole. The struggle for acceptance has been driven by prejudice within the elf community, the major voting block in the North Pole. Even though the elves have known the island’s inhabitants since their creation, the elves have deemed them, “damaged, unlovable and unfit for inclusion”. Under new leadership, the elf coalition led by North Pole dentist Hermie has finally listened to the pleas from the island residents and are welcoming them back to the North Pole. “We were wrong.” Hermie said. “It is now time to correct the mistakes of our elfin forefathers and do the right thing, which is to share our joy with the residents of the island.” Reached for comment by the Greenland Monitor, Island spokesperson, Charlie-in-the-Box said “All the residents of the Island are elated to finally be recognized. I have dreamed of this day since I was young. I speak on behalf of all the residents of the Island and our benevolent King, King Moonracer when I say this is a decision that was a long time coming. We were never misfits!”

Ellesmere Island: Local man returns to North Pole with prestigious literary award.

A North Pole resident who was adopted at birth has returned home but not without a distinct honor. B. Elf a native New Yorker who was raised by Santa’s Master cobbler, is now a best-selling author and Newbery award children’s book award winner. Mr. Elf had left the North Pole to find his biological father after finally learning that he had been adopted. His Father, Papa Elf, told the North Pole Clarion, “I finally had to level with my son. It was a difficult decision for me, but it was beginning to become obvious to him that he was different. We’re a diminutive family and my son is six foot five.” In what Mr. Elf calls a perilous journey through the seven levels of the Candy Cane Forest, past the Sea of Swirly, Twirly Gumdrops and navigating the Lincoln Tunnel, he was able to locate his biological father. His Father, Walter Hobbs was in the publishing business with a family of his own. The reunion was troubled, but B. endeared himself to Walter’s family, found love and with skills he learned from Papa, helped Santa and quite literally saved Christmas. Walter and B. collaborated on a book about B’s life and journey and it was a huge success. B (Buddy) returned to the North pole with his wife and daughter and is working on a second book tentatively titled “Yes, I’ll get that off the top shelf”.

North Pole: Bullied reindeer battles the odds, earns top spot.

Teen years can be rough for anyone, even a reindeer trying to fit into an elite team. Bullies love to mock someone’s talents, abilities and appearance. If you’re living under the shadow of a famous parent, it can be even worse. That was the case for Rudolph the only son of Donner, one of Santa’s elite flying team. Born with an abnormality that caused his nose to glow a bright red, Rudolph was the object of ridicule. In an effort to make his son fit in, Donner forced Rudolph to wear a disguise on his shiny snout. All of the other reindeer laughed and called him names. They never let Rudolph join in any of their games. Despondent, Rudolph ran away and began travelling with an old prospector and a future politician. Through therapy and the evasion of a Bumble, Rudolph returned home. Only then was his true talent appreciated. Local Philanthropist, Kris Kringle who works as Santa Claus, was on the verge of cancelling his annual worldwide gift delivery due to bad weather. Remembering the young deer that he had scorned earlier, Santa asks Rudolph to not only join the sleigh pulling team, but to lead it. Rudolph does lead the team and after a rough beginning, goes down in history.