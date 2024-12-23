MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works is reminding city residents about schedule changes for city services over the Christmas Holiday.

There won’t be garbage and recycling pick-up or drop-off on Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Wednesday, Dec. 25 and collection days will shift forward for each city holiday.

There also won’t be overnight parking enforcement Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, or parking meter enforcement Wednesday but vehicles must be legally parked. Night parking enforcement resumes Thursday night into Friday morning.

The tow lot will open Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and close Wednesday.

The Water Works Customer Service Center at 841 N. Broadway will be closed for the holiday on Tuesday and Wednesday for in-person and live telephone assistance but automated account information and bill payment will remain available by calling (414) 286-2830.

Municipal services bill information and account balances will be available online at milwaukee.gov/water and residen’ts should call the 24-hour Control Center at (414) 286-3710 for water emergencies.