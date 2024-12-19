MILWAUKEE – Just days before the official first day of winter, Southeast Wisconsin is bracing for another round of impactful snow.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for virtually all of Southeast Wisconsin (Walworth County has not been issued an advisory). The advisory begins for Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Ozaukee, Sheboygan and Washington Counties at 9:00am, and for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine and Waukesha Counties at noon.

The clipper system will linger through Friday morning, and is expected to bring anywhere between 2 to 4 inches south of I-94, to up to 9 inches in parts of Sheboygan County. Lake enhancement is expected to play a factor in determining which areas receive the most snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for a good portion of southern Wisconsin today into Friday morning, as a long duration snowfall event will occur across the region. Impacts to the evening commute everywhere and Friday morning commute near the lake are expected. #swiwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/KzpnYEooqs — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) December 19, 2024

“[Snow totals] really depends on if we get some wraparound and lake enhancement Friday morning.” Storm Team 4 Chief Meteorologist Brian Niznansky tells WTMJ. “I don’t think we’re looking at major, paralyzing snow storm. However, we are looking at something that will cause slippery roads, and most of us are going to have to shovel a decent amount.”

Further north, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for a wide-reaching stretch of Wisconsin west to east between Eau Claire and Green Bay. That band of the storm could drop 5 to 8 inches of snow from central to northeast Wisconsin during this time frame, with higher amounts of 7 to 10 inches forecast near Lake Michigan where lake enhancement is also expected.

