WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News defines an EVERYDAY HERO as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they’d be saving a life.”

In Vero Beach, Florida: Eileen Wetzel was in the right place at the right time when she saved a woman’s life last October.

Wetzel was running errands with her 16-year-old granddaughter when they spotted an elderly woman stuck on the train tracks.

“I knew right away three things: It was the Brightline, it’s going 60 miles an hour, and she’s on the same track as the train,” Wetzel told WPTV-TV.

As the lights began to flash (indicating an oncoming train), Wetzel ran to the woman, and helped her get off the tracks.

Even with a train barreling towards her, she said, “I wasn’t afraid for myself, I was afraid I couldn’t save her life.”

