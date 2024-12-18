The crossing of the T’s and dotting of the I’s.
The Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District Board met Wednesday to vote on a lease deal for American Family Field through 2050.
“We’re in a really good place. It’s a really great living breathing document,” Rick Schlesinger, Brewers president of business operations, told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News.
Hundreds of millions in state and local taxpayer dollars will go to upgrades in the stadium over the next two-and-half decades. The Brewers have also committed, in addition to their annual rent payment, an additional $100-million. Some of that fans may see already this coming season.
“We are in discussions figuring out what we want to do with the exterior plazas,” Schlesinger explained. “We want to make them an inviting space for pregame. That probably gets done mid-season in 2025.”
This is an area behind the ballpark, but its a spot where thousands of fans cross the freeway from the east parking lots. The Brewers want to add amenities to that spot.
