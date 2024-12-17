ASDF – Former Milwaukee mayor Tom Barrett’s time as the U.S. ambassador to the small European Kingdom of Luxembourg will soon come to an end.
The Trump administration has named Stacey Feinberg to replace Barrett once the President-elect takes office in January. Feinberg is the president of the investment firm 33 Capital, and has previously served as Board Director at the Womens Foundation Network, and as previous work as a producer of Broadway musicals and as a motivational speaker.
“Stacey is committed to supporting women in launching their careers, and scaling their businesses to unprecedented success. Stacy will be GREAT, and make America proud!” read a statement from the Trump administration Tuesday.
Barrett served as Milwaukee’s mayor from 2004 to 2021, when he was nominated for the ambassador role by President Joe Biden. It’s not yet known what Barrett’s plans are once his ambassadorship comes to an end.
