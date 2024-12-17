MILWAUKEE – In the wake of threatening graffiti painted on the doors and front entranceway at Pius XI High School in Milwaukee, the school today has implemented an additional security measure.

Students attending class Tuesday were screened by the OPENGATE weapons detection system, which the school says provides for faster screening of people by allowing bags, backpacks and purses to be carried through without emptying the contents of the bags out.

“Pius XI has invested in new screening technology that will allow us to prioritize student, staff and visitor safety, while also providing for quicker, less disruptive entry into the building,” read part of a letter sent to parents on Friday.

Images via Pius XI Catholic High School, Facebook

The measure is the latest implemented by school administration to enhance security following the early November incident in which an unidentified individual painted threatening messages including “Murder Kids” and “I’m bringing a gun and killing everyone”. The school had previously installed metal detectors and placed armed security guards on campus.

The school says for the time being, entry will still occur through the Fieldhouse Lobby to allow space for the process, especially during the cold weather. The majority of items will be allowed to remain in bags, with exceptions including student Chromebooks, three-ring binders, and spring-loaded hard-shell glasses cases.

The November incident led the school to close down for a week while administration mapped a plan forward. Milwaukee Police have a “person of interest” connected to the graffiti, but have not yet made any arrests.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: