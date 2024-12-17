GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Police identified 3 “people of interest” in threats against Green Bay’s high schools.

The Green Bay Area Public School District received the threats of potential school shootings for both Green Bay East and West High Schools on December 16. Green Bay Police eventually identified and spoke to the individuals who allegedly made the threats.

Police determined that while there was no ongoing threat to the schools, they did increase their presence at both schools as a precaution. No arrests have been made, after law enforcement determined that the threats weren’t credible.

The threats come on the same morning that a 15-year-old female student shot and killed 2 people and injured 6 more in a shooting in Madison. Police say the threats were not related to that shooting.