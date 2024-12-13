Milwaukee chef Dan Jacobs accomplished two major feats in 2024. Jacobs shed more light on Milwaukee’s growing food scene while also inspiring others with disabilities to follow their dreams.

Jacobs, a series finalist of Top Chef – Season 21 on Bravo, played the role of local hero on the show. The season was filmed in Wisconsin.

“Jacobs made it fun because we had an official Milwaukee representative (on the show). He really made all of Milwaukee and Wisconsin look good,” said Sandy Maxx, of WTMJ’s What’s on Tap. “He’s been part of a consistent evolution of the Milwaukee ‘food scene.'” Jacobs owns and operates DanDan and EsterEv in Milwaukee.

While competing with other ‘chef-testants,’ Jacobs also drew more attention to his Kennedy’s Disease, a rare neuromuscular disorder, similar to ALS.

“It was a motivator for him,” Maxx told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News. “He wanted to educate people about the disease. He’s become a great advocate by showing how he continues to be a creative chef while also being a successful businessman.”

In March, Jacobs raised money for Kennedy’s Disease research, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

In the meantime, he continues to shine light on Milwaukee’s food scene. Jacobs has invited some of his fellow chef-testants to cook at EsterEv. Plus he is likely to return to the popular Bravo show as a guest judge, Maxx anticipated.

