MILWAUKEE — A double shooting left one teenager dead and another with injuries Thursday night.

It happened on Dec. 12 around 8:55 p.m. near 60th St. and Carmen Ave.

A 15-year-old died at the scene and a 16-year-old suffered non-fatal gunshot injuries.

Milwaukee Police are seeking unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3