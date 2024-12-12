Peggy Williams-Smith joins Wisconsin’s Morning News in studio:

It’ll be a 2024 to remember for Visit Milwaukee President & CEO Peggy Williams-Smith. Not only was she instrumental in assisting the Republican National Convention in mid-July, but also ensuring there would be conventions lining up at the brand new Baird Center, which opened in May.

“Great leaders understand all facets of the business, and that’s Peggy Williams-Smith,” said Jeff Sherman, of WTMJ’s The Upswing. “(Willams-Smith) brings others to the table. She pushes her team through the curtain and gets others involved. That’s what makes her so very effective.”

Williams-Smith’s year also included promoting city for the latest season of Bravo’s Top Chef, assistance with the upcoming NFL Draft in Green Bay and a brand new logo/vibe for VISIT Milwaukee and the city.

Williams Smith, on the job since 2019, has worked tirelessly to bring more ‘customers’ to Milwaukee.

